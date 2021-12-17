Dancing in sync with thousands of others

Talented young dancers from a Norfolk dance school joined a national tapathon to raise money for needy children.

The pupils from Gissing-based Performing Arts East took part in a national tapathon to raise funds for Children in Need. The event wasn’t just for a great cause, they were also trying to beat the world record attempt for the most dancers doing the same tap routine simultaneously.

It saw more than 4000 dancers across Britain synchronizing their watches and steps. It wasn't quite enough for a Guinness World Record which currently stands at more than 7500 dancers, but they had a great time trying.

The dancing took place at the Community Building in Gissing and saw 17 of the dance school's pupils taking part, learning and performing the six-minute dance routine.

Dancers had two hours to don their tap shoes and learn the routine ready for the 1pm start when everyone taking part across the country was poised to dance their hardest when the music started.

"It was a really brilliant day," said Performing Arts East director Sam Watt.

"It was nice to feel part of something happening across the country for such a brilliant cause. Everyone had fun and worked really hard!"

The nationwide tapathon is led by the Performers Project and dancers around the country take part each year, with their eyes - and feet - firmly on the aim of raising money for Children in Need while trying to beat that record.