News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Diss Mercury > News

Twins rid village walking routes of rubbish

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 10:20 PM April 6, 2021   
Lockdown litter pickers Nancy and Fletcher Hutton-Wigby

Nancy and Fletcher Hutton-Wigby, 10, have helped to rid North Lopham of rubbish with their lockdown litterpick. - Credit: Clare Hutton

Oxygen tanks, an acid container and a horse whip are among the litter found around a Norfolk village by a pair of 10-year-old twins.

Nancy and Fletcher Hutton-Wigby, from North Lopham, have collected 40 bin bags of rubbish since the start of the most recent lockdown found on their daily walk around the village.

Supported by parents Clare Hutton and Tony Wigby, the family began taking litter pickers and bin bags out with them and began clearing up the routes as they went.

The results have not gone unnoticed by the community, who ahead of Easter have sent eggs and flowers to the family to thank them for what they have done.

Mrs Hutton said: "It was too cold to bike so we started walking all of our bike routes and we just noticed how much rubbish there was.

You may also want to watch:

"The amount we collected was phenomenal. I think it must be at least 40 bin bags of rubbish. One litter pick at the village hall, the stuff we were finding, plastic bins, chairs, oxygen tanks, a horse whip. We had to ask the council to come and collect it.

"The saddest thing we found was the acid container, what damage that could possibly do, it could leak acid into the water."

Most Read

  1. 1 Residents asked to leave sheltered housing with building's future in limbo
  2. 2 Twins rid village walking routes of rubbish
  3. 3 What will the weather be like when pubs and restaurants reopen outside?
  1. 4 Iceland boss backs calls for digital sales tax to aid high street revival
  2. 5 BBC Children in Need boss one of five new trustees for Norfolk charity
  3. 6 Norfolk wakes up to light dusting of snow as temperatures plummet overnight
  4. 7 Buy a row of shops with a Greggs bakery for £825,000
  5. 8 'Best job I've ever had' - Air Ambulance chief retires after seven years
  6. 9 Norwich man asks about Covid vaccines for children at PM briefing
  7. 10 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Nancy and Fletcher, who attend St Andrews Primary School,  said the best present of all has been since undertaking the litter picks is they are now picking up less rubbish on their walks.

Mrs Hutton said: "Fletcher and Tony they get into the ditch and fling it and Nancy and I bag it up. It's been a real family effort.

"We have had Amazon vouchers in the post sent anonymously. The council sending Easter eggs and flowers. It has been unbelievable.

"Over Easter we went out for a walk and took the litter pickers, we didn't even get a quarter of a bin bag. I think the message is getting through.

"They [the twins] were so excited they did not have to pick up any litter, they said 'what we are doing is working." 


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were called to an illegal rave at Grimston. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police tipped off about potential Easter weekend illegal rave

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Redenhall Flood Group with their banners at the bridge on the A143 over the Starston Beck as they as

Special Report

'We lost everything' - Families reveal flooding trauma and call for bridge

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Diss Youth Resource Base on Shelfanger Road, Diss.

Coronavirus | Video

Covid vaccination centre to open in Diss

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Lopham Road in East Harling

Updated

Firefighters free people after crash which blocked road for four hours

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus