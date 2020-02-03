Historian raises thousands with nostalgic charity calendar

Big C head of fundraising Carole Slaughter receives a cheque for money raised from nostalgic calendar produced by Dennis Cross (right) with the help of Robert Court (centre). Picture: Robert Court Robert Court

A local historian who has spent decades amassing a collection of Diss memorabilia has raised £2,520 for the Big C with his latest nostalgic calendar.

Dennis Cross, a retired carpenter who has lived and worked in Diss all his life, used his extensive collection of old postcards, photographs and newspaper clippings to put together his third calendar in aid of the Norfolk cancer charity.

With his previous 2015 and 2017 'A Trip Back In Time' calendars raising thousands, his 2020 edition proved the most successful yet, with copies sold as far afield as America and New Zealand.

Mr Cross said: "It's been very popular. People seem to love it and even now we have had a late surge of people wanting to get hold of a copy.

"The Big C is a much-loved charity and I want to thank all the people who bought a copy to raise the most amount yet."

Months of work went into selecting images dating back to 1865, including a front cover dedicated to Diss Market Place, as well as pictures ranging from the town's first postal van to Diss railway station shire horses. Robert Court from Photo Elite on Market Hill helped with its production.

Big C head of fundraising Carole Slaughter said: "Mr Cross who collated and created the calendar and Robert Court who did the layout and printing should be congratulated on a splendid fundraising achievement."