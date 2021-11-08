Firework display cancelled on day of event due to 'health and safety risks'

The Palgrave fireworks were cancelled due to health and safety risks. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A fireworks display which had been due to take place at the weekend was called off on the day of the event due to safety concerns.

The Palgrave Community Centre, near Diss, hosts a free firework display each year and it had been set to start on Sunday (November 7) at 6pm.

But at around 9am on the day the centre posted on Facebook that it would no longer be going ahead.

The post said: "Tonight's Firework Show has unfortunately had to be cancelled.

"We apologise for the late notice and also to those that have already seen the Park Radio post.

"This annual village event is traditionally free and this year its popularity is unprecedented due to there being no other displays in Diss.

"As a result we cannot control the numbers attending and this poses health and safety risks.

"This decision has not been made lightly and we are very sorry to all the families that have missed the opportunity to go to other paid events this year."