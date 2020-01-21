Search

Advanced search

Plans for 11,000 more chickens at bird flu outbreak farm

PUBLISHED: 10:42 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 21 January 2020

Plans have been approved for new units to expand broiler chciken production at Hoemfield farm, near Eye. Pictures: Simon Parkin/PA

Plans have been approved for new units to expand broiler chciken production at Hoemfield farm, near Eye. Pictures: Simon Parkin/PA

Archant

Plans for new poultry units to expand production at a farm that experienced an outbreak of avian flu have been given the go-ahead.

Security measures at the entrance to Homefield Farm at Athelington, near Eye, following the bird flu outbreak in December 2019. Picture: Simon ParkinSecurity measures at the entrance to Homefield Farm at Athelington, near Eye, following the bird flu outbreak in December 2019. Picture: Simon Parkin

Six old breeder sheds at Homefield Farm, on Southolt Road at Athelington, near Eye, will be replaced by four modern units under plans approved by Mid Suffolk Council.

You may also want to watch:

PD Hook Hatcheries Ltd, which runs the farm, said the present site houses about 28,500 chickens, but the new units would take bird numbers to about 40,000.

In its planning submission, the company said: "The proposal will maintain the financial viability of this farm and other farms within the group and ensure a continued supply of eggs to the hatchery at Burgh Castle, helping to protect employment in the local area."

A restriction zone was placed around the farm after a "low pathogenic" strain of avian influenza - or bird flu - was discovered on December 10, prompting a mass cull of around 28,000 broiler chickens at the farm - which are bred for meat rather than egg production. The restrictions were lifted on January 8.

MORE: Residents inside restriction zone express shock at bird flu outbreak

Horham and Athelington Parish Council supported the expansion plans. But Worlingworth Parish Council objected citing concerns about traffic, disruption, noise and odour, adding: "A large industrialised unit of this nature is completely out of keeping with the quiet rural setting and would undoubtedly have a negative impact on local wildlife."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Brother of missing ex-Royal Marine makes emotional plea

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald has been missing for more than 10 days. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

‘Terrible blow for the town’: Diss shoppers’ reaction to Beales collapse

Beales store in Diss faces uncertain futuire after national chain went into administration. Picture: Simon Parkin

Can you help police find this missing 47-year-old?

Lee Fitzgerald, who has been missing from his home in Gislingham, near Eye, since January 9 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Health and safety executive died in A140 crash, an inquest hears

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin

Department store chain Beales collapses into administration

Beales Department Store in Diss, which has collapsed into administration. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Most Read

Brother of missing ex-Royal Marine makes emotional plea

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald has been missing for more than 10 days. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

‘Terrible blow for the town’: Diss shoppers’ reaction to Beales collapse

Beales store in Diss faces uncertain futuire after national chain went into administration. Picture: Simon Parkin

Can you help police find this missing 47-year-old?

Lee Fitzgerald, who has been missing from his home in Gislingham, near Eye, since January 9 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Health and safety executive died in A140 crash, an inquest hears

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin

Department store chain Beales collapses into administration

Beales Department Store in Diss, which has collapsed into administration. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Latest from the Diss Mercury

Dangerous lorries targeted in A140 crackdown

Lorries stopped on the A140 at Eye during a police HGV day of action. Police: Norfolk-Suffolk Police

WATCH: Zoo animals enjoy donated Christmas trees

Banham Zoo has been recycling Christmas trees as animal feed and bedding. Picture: Banham Zoo.

Plans for 11,000 more chickens at bird flu outbreak farm

Plans have been approved for new units to expand broiler chciken production at Hoemfield farm, near Eye. Pictures: Simon Parkin/PA

Van crashes into telephone pole as icy conditions hit the region

A van driver crashed in heavy fog at Shropham. Picture: Breckland Police

‘Terrible blow for the town’: Diss shoppers’ reaction to Beales collapse

Beales store in Diss faces uncertain futuire after national chain went into administration. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists