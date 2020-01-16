Search

Police crackdown at junction where woman was seriously injured

PUBLISHED: 08:44 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:44 16 January 2020

Police have enforcement action against drivers in Diss. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Motorists have been issued with warnings after a crackdown at a town centre junction close to where an accident left a woman with serious injuries.

Police have taken enforcement action at the junction of Mere Street and Chapel Street in Diss.

A female pedestrian in her 70s had to be airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car near the junction, outside Greggs, on January 11.

Traffic entering Mere Street from Chapel Street faces stop signs but visibility is limited by it being a blind junction, where part of Mere Street is pedestrianised.

The blind junction between Chapel Street and Mere Street in Diss, close to where a woman was injured in an accident with a car. Picture: Simon ParkinThe blind junction between Chapel Street and Mere Street in Diss, close to where a woman was injured in an accident with a car. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police issued four traffic offence reports to drivers failing to stop at the sign and three to motorists driving down the pedestrian only zone.

South Norfolk Police tweeted: "Please be careful when using this junction and adhere to relevant signs."

The accident occurred less than 100m from where 75-year-old pedestrian Maureen Self was killed on Mere Street in a collision involving a Royal Mail lorry last July.

