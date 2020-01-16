Police crackdown at junction where woman was seriously injured
PUBLISHED: 08:44 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:44 16 January 2020
Motorists have been issued with warnings after a crackdown at a town centre junction close to where an accident left a woman with serious injuries.
Police have taken enforcement action at the junction of Mere Street and Chapel Street in Diss.
A female pedestrian in her 70s had to be airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car near the junction, outside Greggs, on January 11.
Traffic entering Mere Street from Chapel Street faces stop signs but visibility is limited by it being a blind junction, where part of Mere Street is pedestrianised.
Police issued four traffic offence reports to drivers failing to stop at the sign and three to motorists driving down the pedestrian only zone.
South Norfolk Police tweeted: "Please be careful when using this junction and adhere to relevant signs."
The accident occurred less than 100m from where 75-year-old pedestrian Maureen Self was killed on Mere Street in a collision involving a Royal Mail lorry last July.