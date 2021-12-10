Town's 'jolly' postman captured dancing on his rounds

Video

Stuart Williamson has been making people smile in and around Diss throughout his 34 years as a postman. Pictured is Mr Williamson (right) with Charlotte and Luke Giddings. - Credit: Charlotte Giddings

A postman who spreads positivity wherever he goes has been called a “credit to the Royal Mail” after he was filmed dancing on his rounds.

Stuart Williamson has been making people smile in and around Diss throughout his 34 years as a postman.

Charlotte Giddings, a home-owner in Redgrave, said no matter how your day is going Mr Williamson will never fail to cheer you up.

And when he arrived at her door on Thursday December 9, she captured him on camera singing and dancing.

Mrs Giddings, 40, said: “Stuart has been our postie for four years.

"I will be sat there working and he peers through the window of the bakery. He is the jolliest postman you will ever meet.

"No matter what you’re doing or how stressed you are, you always have to stop and have a chat with him; he makes you laugh and everything seems okay again."

Mrs Giddings is the owner of Brownie and the Bean, a cake delivery business based at her home, and was filming Mr Williamson to put on her business’s social media account.

But the video was also shared on Diss Community Noticeboard Facebook group where other residents praised him for his positivity.

She added: "Lucky all of our post people are absolutely phenomenal and a credit to Royal Mail. I hope they get the recognition they deserve. Stuart is one example of many.

“They really go beyond the call of duty. They don’t just see it as their job, it's much more than that for them."

Stuart Williamson has been making people smile in and around Diss throughout his 34 years as a postman. - Credit: Charlotte Giddings

Responding to praise he has received online, Mr Williamson, who is also a retained firefighter in Diss, said: “The way things are at the moment, I try and be as positive as I can when I'm out and about.

"There are plenty of people who are on their own who appreciate someone knocking on their door.

“I speak to most people on my round and catch up with what's going on.

“I just do my job but it's quite nice to hear people saying lovely things."