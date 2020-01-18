Storage container park plans resubmitted for third time

Site of the proposed storage container park on Lower Rose Lane between Diss and Palgrave. Picture: Mid Suffolk Council Mid Suffolk Council

Plans for a storage container park twice refused by planners over traffic safety concerns has been resubmitted.

The latest revised application would see 40 containers sited on land off the road between Diss and Palgrave, which would have been rented out on an individual basis for storage.

Previous plans were for 55 containers on the land next to the railway bridge on Lower Rose Lane, however these were refused by Mid Suffolk Council in April 2019.

A second application was also turned down on highway safety grounds because the proposed access did not provide safe high visibility on the 60mph road.

The latest plans propose new access point onto the site, adding: "Given that the access/highway matters are the only perceived issue confirmed by two applications, albeit one erroneously, this application seeks to address that concern."

The storage site would have security measures including CCTV. The planning submission adds: "The site is situated on the outskirts of Diss, and adjacent to an existing commercial site. It is therefore thought the site is ideally located for such a proposal."