Ron and Norma share their secret to 60 years of marriage

Published: 1:43 PM July 21, 2021 Updated: 2:30 PM July 21, 2021

Ron and Norma Bond, who live in Aslacton, near Long Stratton, are set to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary - Credit: Courtesy of Lisa Holt

A loving couple who once ran a pub in Long Stratton have shared their secret to 60 years of happy marriage.

Ron and Norma Bond, who live in Aslacton, are set to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 22.

Having met in London in November 1960, the pair married just eight months later at St Johns's Church in East Dulwich, before moving to Long Stratton in 1969.

Ron and Norma Bond, who live in Aslacton, near Long Stratton, are set to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary - Credit: Courtesy of Lisa Holt

They initially lived at Lime Tree Avenue, but decided to take on the Queen's Head pub in 1972 - where they remained for seven years.

While Mr Bond spent time working in the Netherlands and as a welder in Iraq, his wife got a job in a home for people with learning disabilities in Palgrave.

You may also want to watch:

In 1988 the couple fostered an 11-year-old boy with Down's syndrome, and he remains in their care today.

Asked to reveal the secret to six decades together, Mrs Bond said: "Whenever you have problems, you just have to work through it."

And her husband added: "You both have to do your bit and face all your tasks together."