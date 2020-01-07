Search

Three banned from Norfolk over hare coursing

PUBLISHED: 09:25 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:52 07 January 2020

Three were detained over suspected hare coursing on land aroudn Rushall, between Diss and harleston. Picture: Norfolk Police

Three were detained over suspected hare coursing on land aroudn Rushall, between Diss and harleston. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police have issued an order banning three people from entering Norfolk over suspected hare coursing.

Reports of the illegal activity taking place on countryside around Rushall, near Diss, saw police launch an investigation.

Officers located three suspects following action on Sunday, January 5. A dog was seized and all three were interviewed and a Section 35 order was issued not to enter Norfolk.

Hare coursing has been illegal for more than a decade, since the implementation of the Hunting Act 2004. Offenders are known to travel to Norfolk from around the country to hunt hares with dogs.

The latest investigation was carried out under Operation Galileo, a nationwide approach to addressing hare coursing of which Norfolk is one of a number of forces involved.

It follows men being arrested and three dogs seized by police following a hare coursing incident at Winfarthing, near Diss, on Boxing Day.

