Search

Advanced search

Scaled back housing plans at former plant nursery still draws opposition

PUBLISHED: 10:44 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 08 January 2020

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where five new homes could be built. Picture: Google

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where five new homes could be built. Picture: Google

Archant

Developers seeking to build housing on the site of a former plant nursery are still facing local opposition despite scaling back the plans from 20 homes to just five.

Plans new houses at the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne have scaled back from 20 on left to the new plans for five (right). Picture: Michael Howard Homes/Mid Suffolk CouncilPlans new houses at the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne have scaled back from 20 on left to the new plans for five (right). Picture: Michael Howard Homes/Mid Suffolk Council

Suffolk house builder Michael Howard Homes withdrew its original plans for a mix of 20 bungalows and houses at the former site of Goldbrook Plants on Abbey Hill in Hoxne, near Diss, last March.

You may also want to watch:

Its revised planning application for five dwellings on the site has now also drawn objections from local residents. It has also been opposed by Hoxne Parish Council who said the site was outside the village boundary, remote from local services and has issues with water run off causing flooding.

In its submission to Mid Suffolk Council, the developers state: "The only harm identified is the physical location of the site, however the submission is also clear that there are a number of benefits that a well-designed scheme would bring, and these must not be underplayed."

Before its closure the plant nursery was known as specialists in the popular garden plant hostas, boasting an extensive collection numbering over 1,000 varieties.

Most Read

Then and now: how a decade transformed a Norfolk town

A radical change has been seen on Frenze Hall Lane in Diss from hedge-lined country road in 2010. Picture: Google

Three banned from Norfolk over hare coursing

Three were detained over suspected hare coursing on land aroudn Rushall, between Diss and harleston. Picture: Norfolk Police

Man who lost two younger brothers in Great Yarmouth building site tragedy gives evidence at their inquest

Daniel Hazelton, pictured with his son Freddie, was one of four men killed on a building site in Great Yarmouth in January 2011.

‘Wound-up’ son crashed father’s car into tree after argument about phone

Joshua Jones crashed his father's car into a tree on Cranley Green Road Picture: GOOGLE

Appeal to trace family after death of Norfolk man

The next of kin of Keith Stanley Seagull is being sort after he died at a care home in Gissing. Picture: Adrian Cable

Most Read

Then and now: how a decade transformed a Norfolk town

A radical change has been seen on Frenze Hall Lane in Diss from hedge-lined country road in 2010. Picture: Google

Three banned from Norfolk over hare coursing

Three were detained over suspected hare coursing on land aroudn Rushall, between Diss and harleston. Picture: Norfolk Police

Man who lost two younger brothers in Great Yarmouth building site tragedy gives evidence at their inquest

Daniel Hazelton, pictured with his son Freddie, was one of four men killed on a building site in Great Yarmouth in January 2011.

‘Wound-up’ son crashed father’s car into tree after argument about phone

Joshua Jones crashed his father's car into a tree on Cranley Green Road Picture: GOOGLE

Appeal to trace family after death of Norfolk man

The next of kin of Keith Stanley Seagull is being sort after he died at a care home in Gissing. Picture: Adrian Cable

Latest from the Diss Mercury

First of Greater Anglia’s new Inter City trains runs from Norwich station

First of the Greater Anglia's new Inter City trains running from Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Teenager smashed two car windows with a hammer

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Scaled back housing plans at former plant nursery still draws opposition

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where five new homes could be built. Picture: Google

Society unveils TV expert as new president

A previous Suffolk Family History Society East Coast Heritage Event at Lowestoft College was opened by Flog-It star Elizabeth Talbot, who is the new president of the Lowestoft Archaeological & Local History Society. Picture: Nick Butcher

Then and now: how a decade transformed a Norfolk town

A radical change has been seen on Frenze Hall Lane in Diss from hedge-lined country road in 2010. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists