Scaled back housing plans at former plant nursery still draws opposition

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where five new homes could be built. Picture: Google Archant

Developers seeking to build housing on the site of a former plant nursery are still facing local opposition despite scaling back the plans from 20 homes to just five.

Plans new houses at the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne have scaled back from 20 on left to the new plans for five (right). Picture: Michael Howard Homes/Mid Suffolk Council Plans new houses at the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne have scaled back from 20 on left to the new plans for five (right). Picture: Michael Howard Homes/Mid Suffolk Council

Suffolk house builder Michael Howard Homes withdrew its original plans for a mix of 20 bungalows and houses at the former site of Goldbrook Plants on Abbey Hill in Hoxne, near Diss, last March.

Its revised planning application for five dwellings on the site has now also drawn objections from local residents. It has also been opposed by Hoxne Parish Council who said the site was outside the village boundary, remote from local services and has issues with water run off causing flooding.

In its submission to Mid Suffolk Council, the developers state: "The only harm identified is the physical location of the site, however the submission is also clear that there are a number of benefits that a well-designed scheme would bring, and these must not be underplayed."

Before its closure the plant nursery was known as specialists in the popular garden plant hostas, boasting an extensive collection numbering over 1,000 varieties.