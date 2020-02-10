Search

Warning over suspicious doorstep plant sellers

PUBLISHED: 09:48 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 10 February 2020

Norfolk Trading Standards has warned householders to be on alert against doorstep callers selling plants. Picture: Getty

Norfolk Trading Standards has warned householders to be on alert against doorstep callers selling plants. Picture: Getty

Archant

Households have been warned to be on alert over doorstep cold callers claiming to be selling plants.

Norfolk Trading Standards issued an alert for residents to be on their guard after receiving reports of a doorstep cold caller offering plants in the Old Buckenham area.

This follows an incident where a male cold called at a property offering plants which he claimed to have in his van. After the householder declined the offer the male was seen to return to a plain white van.

A trading standards spokesman said: "We advise never to deal with anyone who cold calls at your property or approaches you in the street offering to sell you something."

Anyone spotting this doorstep cold caller in Norfolk or concerned about rogue trader activity in their community can contact trading standards through Citizens Advice consumer helpline on their freephone number 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk Police on 101.

