Brewery seeks permission to create open air theatre

Actors and locals worked together to stage Shakespeare at Star Wing Brewery ShakesBeer festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A brewery has applied to create an open air theatre following the success of its annual beer and Shakespeare festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The production of Twelfth Night at the Star Wing brewery ShakesBeer festival last year. Picture: Ella Wilkinson The production of Twelfth Night at the Star Wing brewery ShakesBeer festival last year. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Star Wing Brewery at Redgrave, near Diss, has submitted plans for the creation of an earth bund and a wooden platform for use as a theatre stage that would be used to hold up to 18 events a year.

The Hall Farm site has hosted the successful 'ShakesBeer' Festival for the past two years.

Star Wing brewery staff Thomas Schram, left, Aidan Duxon, Mark Duxon, Abi Holden, Ruth Cleaver, Suzanne Pudney, Alex Grey at ShakesBeer last year. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Star Wing brewery staff Thomas Schram, left, Aidan Duxon, Mark Duxon, Abi Holden, Ruth Cleaver, Suzanne Pudney, Alex Grey at ShakesBeer last year. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Last year's four-day festival attracted 500 craft ale enthusiasts to sample performances of the Bard's Twelfth Night along with more than 20 ales local to East Anglia and beyond, including Star Wing's own six core craft ales brewed just yards away.

In its submission to Mid Suffolk Council the brewery says it wants to create an external events space will allow the business to grow and further diversify into the holding of regular events.

More than 20 ales were available for sampling at the ShakesBeer festival last year at Star Wing Brewery. Picture: Ella Wilkinson More than 20 ales were available for sampling at the ShakesBeer festival last year at Star Wing Brewery. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

You may also want to watch:

Star Wing director Mark Duxon said: "We are on the border of rural Norfolk and Suffolk, off the beaten track a bit, so we want to create something for people to come to."

Under the plans a newly created earth bund would be grassed over and used to provide seating to watch performers on a three-metre high wooden platform stage. A new vehicular access would also be created along with new fencing.

A new vehicular access would also be created along with new fencing.

The planning submission states: "The new 'theatre' supports the continued growth of this important rural business, providing a space in which to hold temporary events that help to support and promote the business as well as provide a focal point for local cultural events."

Mr Duxon said the brewery was working with Suffolk Cinema Network to start screening films indoors and outdoors as part of a plan to make community arts a regular feature at the brewery. They also hope to open up the new outdoor theatre to community groups and local schools.

The thriving brewery opened a new tap room last April in a redbrick sawmill building that dates back to 1877. As well as offering Star Wing's craft ales on tap, it also offer more local suppliers, including Finningham-based Betty's Gin and Harleston Cider, based in nearby Palgrave.