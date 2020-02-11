Post office to remain closed until next week due to storm damage

Roof tiles on Diss Post Office have been deemed too dangerous after Storm Ciara. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A main post office is to be closed until next week after storm damage left the roof unstable.

Diss Post Office closed and cordoned off due to damage caused by Storm Ciara. Picture: Simon Parkin Diss Post Office closed and cordoned off due to damage caused by Storm Ciara. Picture: Simon Parkin

The risk of customers being hit by falling roof tiles following the Storm Ciara saw Diss Post Office closed unexpectedly on Monday, February 11.

The building on Market Place, which opened in 1953 and is one of the last Crown Post Offices still operating in the country, had to cordoned off to protect passers-by from being hit by falling debris.

Notice on the door of Diss Post Office explaining to sutomers why it is closed. Picture: Simon Parkin Notice on the door of Diss Post Office explaining to sutomers why it is closed. Picture: Simon Parkin

A notice on the door explained to customers: "Due to loose roof tiles above the entrance this office has to close due to public safety".

Construction work to repair the damage to the tiled roof will mean the office is closed until early next week.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: "Public safety is obviously paramount and we can't have loose tiles falling down on people."

Nearest alternative main post office services are available at Wortham, Dickleburgh, Eye and Garboldisham. Anyone needing more information can contact the Post Office helpline on 0345 7223344.