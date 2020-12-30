Barn could be turned into new community swimming pool

Plans have been submitted to convert disused former agricultural buildings into a swimming pool and fitness studio for use by the "wider community".

Parts of Place Farm, on Old Bury Road at Stuston, near Diss, have already been developed into a play barn and the Peacock Montessori Nursery, set up in 1999 and used by 26 children aged from six months to five years.

New proposals seek to convert an existing storage barn and adjacent outbuildings to accommodate a new swimming pool and leisure facilities.

In a submission to Mid Suffolk Council the applicants state: "The new usage will be contained within the existing building footprint and will offer sport and leisure amenities for the wider community.

"Many of the surrounding buildings included in the former farm complex have already been converted to offer nursery/childcare facilities the proposed series of buildings lend themselves to conversion to offer supporting services and a choice of facilities on a single site."