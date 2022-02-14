Fuel lorry crashes into ditch in second incident in a month
- Credit: Supplied
A fuel lorry had to be recovered after another heavy vehicle crashed into a ditch.
Lodge Lane in Bressingham, south Norfolk, was partially blocked at about 8am on Monday (February 14) after a lorry became stuck in the mud.
Hazer Dormer, who lives in Bressingham, said there isn't enough space for large tankers to travel down the road.
She said: "Single lane tracks in the area like Lodge Lane are being increasingly used by heavy vehicles such as big tankers carrying gas and oil to the industrial units.
"There isn't enough space for a pedestrian or cyclist to get past - these tankers are filling the whole road.
"The vehicles have been driving wide of the tarmac and onto the verges and dropping down.
"This one has fallen off because the edge of the road has been destroyed by heavy vehicles and has meant the tanker has got stuck."
Police and recovery attended the scene.
And it isn't the first issue on Lodge Lane.
Last month, a gas lorry skidded along the same stretch of road and got stuck.
The road was closed while police and fire crews were called to deal with the incident.