Buses diverted in south Norfolk due to burst water main

Wood Lane near Cole's Common, in south Norfolk - Credit: Google

A burst water main is affecting motorists in a small south Norfolk road.

Wood Lane, near Cole's Common, is closed due to the burst main.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said they aware of the incident.

⚠️SERVICE UPDATE - 38A⚠️



Wood Lane closed due to burst water main.



Service to Harleston will continue on the A140 then via Tivetshall Lane towards Pulhams & resume normal route at Pulham Market and vice versa towards Norwich. — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) November 17, 2021

It is affecting First Norwich bus services to Harleston.

The 38A is being diverted via Tivetshall Lane towards Pulham Market and will resume its normal route at Pulham Market and vice versa towards Norwich.

