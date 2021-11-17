News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Buses diverted in south Norfolk due to burst water main

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:53 AM November 17, 2021
Wood Lane near Cole's Common, in south Norfolk

Wood Lane near Cole's Common, in south Norfolk - Credit: Google

A burst water main is affecting motorists in a small south Norfolk road.

Wood Lane, near Cole's Common, is closed due to the burst main.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said they aware of the incident.

It is affecting First Norwich bus services to Harleston.

The 38A is being diverted via Tivetshall Lane towards Pulham Market and will resume its normal route at Pulham Market and vice versa towards Norwich.

