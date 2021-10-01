Bus crash causes delays on A143
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014
A bus has crashed on the A143 causing both carriageways to be blocked.
Police were called at around 3.45pm on Friday October 1 to reports of a collision on the A143 Thorpe Abbotts turn off.
Queues of traffic have been reported as both carriageways are blocked.
A police spokesman said a recovery vehicle has been called to remove the bus.
There are not believed to be any injuries.
Appliances from Harleston, Long Stratton and Carrow also attended the incident. Crews helped to make the scene safe.
Police remain at the scene.
