News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Diss Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Bus crash causes delays on A143

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:10 PM October 1, 2021   
Police were called at around 3.45pm on Friday October 1 to reports of a collision on the A143 Thorpe Abbotts turn off. 

Police were called at around 3.45pm on Friday October 1 to reports of a collision on the A143 Thorpe Abbotts turn off.  - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A bus has crashed on the A143 causing both carriageways to be blocked.  

Police were called at around 3.45pm on Friday October 1 to reports of a collision on the A143 Thorpe Abbotts turn off. 

Queues of traffic have been reported as both carriageways are blocked. 

A police spokesman said a recovery vehicle has been called to remove the bus.   

There are not believed to be any injuries. 

You may also want to watch:

Appliances from Harleston, Long Stratton and Carrow also attended the incident. Crews helped to make the scene safe. 

Police remain at the scene. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Bus crash causes delays on A143
  2. 2 Part of A140 to close for resurfacing
  3. 3 Family tribute to 'colourful legend' killed in Norfolk crash
  1. 4 Teen opens American sweet shop in town
  2. 5 Food bank donations stolen from church near Diss
  3. 6 Norfolk wakes up to empty pumps – despite assurances of ‘ample fuel stocks’
  4. 7 'We felt it was a home for life' - 16th century care home to become family home
  5. 8 Towns and villages across Norfolk to get a Covid memorial plaque
  6. 9 Diss kickboxer, 17, to fight for Great Britain at world championships
  7. 10 Severe delays on the A140 in Newton Flotman
Norfolk Live
Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

E10 petrol pump

Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Sergeant Duncan Slater who has reached the finals of the Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons 2021.

Diss RAF hero who lost both legs nominated for national award

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Student paramedic, Jennifer Ward (left), has called for people to "be kind, be caring, be thoughtful” in a viral post

'Be kind... be thoughtful' - Paramedic's plea for fuel calm goes viral

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A penalty charge notice is placed on a car windscreen by a Norwich City Council parking attendant. P

Revealed: Where most parking tickets have been issued in Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon