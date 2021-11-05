Bus diversions in place due to emergency roadworks in Attleborough
Bus diversions are in place for routes travelling along Hargham Road in Attleborough due to emergency roadworks.
The roadworks are being carried out by Anglian Water and are expected to be completed by the beginning of next week.
The road has been closed while the work is carried out.
First Bus have said its buses cannot serve the lower section of Hargham Road and will instead continue along to London Road and Dodds Road.
They will then resume the normal route from there.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are working on Hargham Road in Attleborough to replace a valve on the water main.
"For the safety of our team and the public it was necessary to close the road and a diversion is in place.
"We expect to have the road reopened by the beginning of next week and would like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this work.”