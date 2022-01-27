A143 blocked after crash between car and tractor

The A143 near Stuston in north Suffolk - Credit: Google

Part of the A143 is currently blocked following a two-vehicle collision.

Police were called to the scene in Stuston, near Diss, at 9.15am after reports of a crash.

The collision involved a Honda Civic and a tractor and there are not believed to be any injuries.

The road remains blocked as of 10.30am while police wait for the car to be recovered.

Traffic is building in the area with delays on the surrounding roads.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.