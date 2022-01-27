News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Diss Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

A143 blocked after crash between car and tractor

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:03 AM January 27, 2022
The A143 near Stuston in north Suffolk

The A143 near Stuston in north Suffolk - Credit: Google

Part of the A143 is currently blocked following a two-vehicle collision.

Police were called to the scene in Stuston, near Diss, at 9.15am after reports of a crash.

The collision involved a Honda Civic and a tractor and there are not believed to be any injuries.

The road remains blocked as of 10.30am while police wait for the car to be recovered. 

Traffic is building in the area with delays on the surrounding roads. 

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News
Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Heywood Road near Diss

Norfolk Live News

Six fire crews tackle house blaze near Diss

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Queues are forming in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Norfolk Live News

Fuel spillage and crash caused delays along A140

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Ellie-Jean Roydon, 20, from Kenninghall, has more than 300,000 followers on her TikTok

Meet the TikTok stylist helping people discover their body shapes

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Villagers for. Bressingham express their anger at the development of an anaerobic digester that has

South Norfolk Council

The battle of Bressingham... the village torn apart by energy scheme

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon