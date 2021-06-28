Updated
Man taken to hospital after medical episode while driving near Diss
- Credit: James Bass
A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a medical episode in his car.
Norfolk Police were called at 8.49am after a man had driven his car into a property on Tottington Lane near Diss.
This caused minor damage to the doorstep of the house as well as the bumper of his car.
A spokeswoman for the police said officers remain on the scene at 9.30am after the ambulance service were initially called at 6.45am.
A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We sent one ambulance and took one person to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care."
You may also want to watch:
Fire crews from Harleston and Thetford were called at 8.55am to make the area safe.
They remained at the property until around 9.20am.
The scene was cleared at 10.22am.
Most Read
- 1 Man taken to hospital after medical episode while driving near Diss
- 2 Will coronavirus restrictions be lifted early as Javid updates MPs today?
- 3 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
- 4 Key roadworks for motorists to be aware of in Norfolk
- 5 Norfolk dominates top 10 list for lowest Covid case rates in England
- 6 How A47 roadworks are affecting 999 services and businesses
- 7 Norwich airport destinations added to foreign travel green list
- 8 WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
- 9 Norfolk gardens to star in forthcoming Channel 5 show
- 10 'The right thing to do' - Readers give views on getting the Covid jab