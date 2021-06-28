News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man taken to hospital after medical episode while driving near Diss

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:15 AM June 28, 2021    Updated: 12:27 PM June 28, 2021
A man has been taken to hospital after a medical episode which caused him to crash his car - Credit: James Bass

A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a medical episode in his car.

Norfolk Police were called at 8.49am after a man had driven his car into a property on Tottington Lane near Diss. 

This caused minor damage to the doorstep of the house as well as the bumper of his car. 

A spokeswoman for the police said officers remain on the scene at 9.30am after the ambulance service were initially called at 6.45am. 

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We sent one ambulance and took one person to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care." 

Fire crews from Harleston and Thetford were called at 8.55am to make the area safe. 

They remained at the property until around 9.20am. 

The scene was cleared at 10.22am.
 

