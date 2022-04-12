17-mile tractor convoy to snake through south Norfolk
- Credit: Solo Housing
A tractor run is set to raise money for charity on south Norfolk's roads at the end of this month.
The Solo Housing Tractor Run, on April 24, will follow 30 tractors on a 17-mile trip.
Staring at 10.30am, the tractors will leave Wortham Long Green, passing through Redgrave and Bressingham.
They will pass through Diss at about 12pm via Factory Lane, St Nicholas Street to Market Place.
They will then travel through Heywood to end their journey at The Fighting Cocks in Winfarthing at about 1pm.
The cost to enter a tractor is £12, which includes refreshments at The Fighting Cocks and a donation to Solo Housing.
Solo Housing is a charity raising awareness and fundraising to help and support single people in finding and keeping a home in South Norfolk.
The charity says that the pandemic and cost of living crisis has resulted in a rise in the single young people looking for help in finding accommodation.