Train station gets huge increase in bicycle storage capacity

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:37 AM August 14, 2021   
Diss train station can now accommodate 96 bicycles

Diss train station can now accommodate 96 bicycles

A Norfolk train station is set to benefit from a huge increase in bicycle spaces. 

Cycle parking capacity at Diss railway station has jumped from 20 spaces to 96 with the installation of 72 bike racks and a 24-space secure storage area.

The secure area can only be accessed with a Greater Anglia Smart Cards, available from the ticket office for an annual fee of £25.

Spaces will be issued on a first come, first-served basis.

The new facilities are part of a programme which has seen around 1,000 cycle spaces added to the Greater Anglia network - in the hope they will encourage more eco-friendly travel to and from stations. 

Simone Bailey, the company's asset management director, said: "More people are choosing to travel by train, and before the pandemic we were seeing increasing numbers of people cycling to stations.

"As people return to rail, we’re keen to expand our cycling facilities, especially as it helps people to minimise their carbon footprint for their entire journeys."

