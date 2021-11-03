News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Diss Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Power lines damaged after lorry crashes into telegraph pole in Diss

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:33 AM November 3, 2021
Updated: 9:58 AM November 3, 2021
Victoria Road in Diss, south Norfolk

Victoria Road in Diss, south Norfolk - Credit: Google

A lorry has crashed into a telegraph pole on a busy road in Diss.

The crash in Victoria Street caused the telegraph pole to snap in half and power lines have been damaged. 

The road has been closed and will stay closed until the power lines have been made safe.

Police are currently on the scene and have contacted the power network company for assistance.

Officers are turning drivers around near the Shell Garage on the road. 

The traffic is stretching along Park Road and Victoria Road from Dark Lane to Denmark Street.

There are also queues up Stuston Road and Sawmills Road.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Power lines damaged after lorry crashes into telegraph pole in Diss
  2. 2 Fly-tipper fined £1000 for dumping rubbish at service station
  3. 3 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
  1. 4 'Not another dormitory town' - what does future hold for community?
  2. 5 25-year-old carer who was jobless starts multi-million pound agency
  3. 6 Project which could stop repeat of Christmas flooding given £8,000
  4. 7 Norwich to London trains restarted after line fault
  5. 8 Confusion at lack of walk-in Covid-19 booster jab centres in Norfolk
  6. 9 Norfolk businesswomen to donate £10k to local charities
  7. 10 How bypass will change town after nearly a century of campaigning
Norfolk Live
Diss News
South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

At Bressingham at Night there will be steam train rides in the dark with illuminations. 

Christmas | Video

Steam trains to run at night with illuminations this Christmas

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Spring sunshine around Diss Mere. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Traders and locals share vision for future of Diss

Sarah Hussain

person
East of England Co-op acquire the East Harling village store

East of England Co-op opening new store in East Harling

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who appears to have had a haircut on the first day of the easing of lo

Coronavirus

What is the government's Plan B for Covid this winter?

Sean Galea-Pace

person