Power lines damaged after lorry crashes into telegraph pole in Diss

A lorry has crashed into a telegraph pole on a busy road in Diss.

The crash in Victoria Street caused the telegraph pole to snap in half and power lines have been damaged.

The road has been closed and will stay closed until the power lines have been made safe.

Police are currently on the scene and have contacted the power network company for assistance.

Officers are turning drivers around near the Shell Garage on the road.

The traffic is stretching along Park Road and Victoria Road from Dark Lane to Denmark Street.

There are also queues up Stuston Road and Sawmills Road.

