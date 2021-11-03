Power lines damaged after lorry crashes into telegraph pole in Diss
- Credit: Google
A lorry has crashed into a telegraph pole on a busy road in Diss.
The crash in Victoria Street caused the telegraph pole to snap in half and power lines have been damaged.
The road has been closed and will stay closed until the power lines have been made safe.
Police are currently on the scene and have contacted the power network company for assistance.
Officers are turning drivers around near the Shell Garage on the road.
The traffic is stretching along Park Road and Victoria Road from Dark Lane to Denmark Street.
There are also queues up Stuston Road and Sawmills Road.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Power lines damaged after lorry crashes into telegraph pole in Diss
- 2 Fly-tipper fined £1000 for dumping rubbish at service station
- 3 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
- 4 'Not another dormitory town' - what does future hold for community?
- 5 25-year-old carer who was jobless starts multi-million pound agency
- 6 Project which could stop repeat of Christmas flooding given £8,000
- 7 Norwich to London trains restarted after line fault
- 8 Confusion at lack of walk-in Covid-19 booster jab centres in Norfolk
- 9 Norfolk businesswomen to donate £10k to local charities
- 10 How bypass will change town after nearly a century of campaigning