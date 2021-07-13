New zebra crossing installation to bring weeks of roadworks
A Norfolk town will soon enjoy the use of a new zebra crossing - but not before experiencing some roadworks.
Works are scheduled to begin on or soon after July 23 to install the crossing on Wilderness Lane, Harleston.
The work, which will provide a safe crossing point for pedestrians, will also include widening the pavements nearby and road resurfacing.
To minimise disruption, the works are being carried out over the school summer break, and expected to take 22 working days to complete, weather permitting.
The crossing will be installed approximately 90 metres north of the junction with London Road, near Archbishop Sancroft School.
Lane closures will be necessary from July 23 until August 16, with temporary traffic lights in place.
Full road closures to through traffic will be in place from August 16 for five days from 7.30am till 7.30pm each day, to allow the road to be resurfaced, and temporary classrooms to be lifted onto the school site.
The work will cost £90,250 and is being carried out by Norfolk County Council at the request of Harleston Town Council, following a feasibility study to identify the most suitable location for the crossing.