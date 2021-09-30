News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Diss Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Part of A140 to close for resurfacing

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:00 PM September 30, 2021   
The works on the A140 Scole Bypass is set to take one night to complete.

The works on the A140 Scole Bypass is set to take one night to complete. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A140 in south Norfolk will be closed later this month for resurfacing work. 

The A140 Scole bypass, near the A1066 roundabout, is due to be resurfaced on Friday, October 8.

The work will mean the A140 will be closed to all southbound traffic.

The road will remain open to northbound traffic.

It is anticipated to take one night to complete, subject to suitable weather conditions.

In order to minimise disruption the work will be carried out between 7pm and 6am.

A fully signed diversion route will be in operation for the duration of the work.

Most Read

  1. 1 Arrest in Diss after police carry out drug warrants
  2. 2 Parish council chair says he'll stop development trucks
  3. 3 Teen opens American sweet shop in town
  1. 4 Buildings available to rent in grounds of monastery in Norfolk
  2. 5 Norfolk RAF hero who lost both legs wins national awards
  3. 6 Why I Love Norfolk: Katy Nelstrop
  4. 7 From ponies to seals: Animal rescues over the years
  5. 8 Four weekends of road closures in Diss due to resurfacing work
  6. 9 Part of A140 to close for resurfacing
  7. 10 5 unique railway experiences to enjoy in Norfolk

The work is set to cost £20,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

Diss News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were called at around 3.45pm on Friday October 1 to reports of a collision on the A143 Thorpe Abbotts turn off. 

Norfolk Live

Bus crash causes delays on A143

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Alex Boothby, Richard Cranmer, Moira Croskell, Pippa Delaine, and Alec Sanders

Village primary schools join forces to share expertise in new federation

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Steven Mouncer who was killed in a crash at Needham in 2018.

Family tribute to 'colourful legend' killed in Norfolk crash

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The theft took place from St Peter's church in Palgrave

Suffolk Live

Food bank donations stolen from church near Diss

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon