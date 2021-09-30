Part of A140 to close for resurfacing
Published: 2:00 PM September 30, 2021
Part of the A140 in south Norfolk will be closed later this month for resurfacing work.
The A140 Scole bypass, near the A1066 roundabout, is due to be resurfaced on Friday, October 8.
The work will mean the A140 will be closed to all southbound traffic.
The road will remain open to northbound traffic.
It is anticipated to take one night to complete, subject to suitable weather conditions.
In order to minimise disruption the work will be carried out between 7pm and 6am.
A fully signed diversion route will be in operation for the duration of the work.
The work is set to cost £20,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.