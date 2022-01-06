News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Crash causes delays on the A140 between Diss and Long Stratton

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:57 AM January 6, 2022
The A140 between Thelveton and Dickleburgh

The A140 between Thelveton and Dickleburgh - Credit: Google

Drivers may face delays this morning on the A140.

A crash between Thelveton and Dickleburgh is causing traffic on the A140 close to Diss.

The accident is believed to be between a car and a cyclist.

The road is partially blocked but drivers are able to pass.

There are delays of more than ten minutes with queues stretching north from Ipswich Road towards Dickleburgh Moor in the southbound lane.

In the northbound lane, there are queues from Dickleburgh Road to Thelveton.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 



