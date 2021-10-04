Four weekends of road closures in Diss due to resurfacing work

Published: 3:01 PM October 4, 2021

Road closures will be in place over four weekends in Diss - Credit: Matthew Usher

Four weekends of road closures are to set begin in Diss on Sunday.

Resurfacing work, which will cost approximately £100,000, will be carried out on the Sawmills Road and Sandy Lane roundabout.

The work begins on Sunday, October 10, and is expected to continue over four consecutive Sundays between 7am and 7pm.

It is hoped this will keep disruption to a minimum.

Map showing the roadworks and the diversions which will be in place Sunday - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The road will be closed to traffic although access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and Simonds Coach & Travel.

Diversions will be in place.

The work will involve stripping the existing surface of the carriageway before it is resurfaced and road markings are reinstated.

It will be completed by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.