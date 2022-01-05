Three-vehicle crash blocks busy road in Diss
Drivers are being advised to avoid a busy road in Diss following a three-vehicle crash.
Police were called to Victoria Road at 7.08am between the Tesco roundabout and the Diss Leisure Centre.
The three vehicles, a van and two cars, collided near the junction of Skelton Road - near the temporary lights at the emergency gas roadworks.
The road is partially blocked and police remain at the scene while recovery work takes place.
No one was injured in the crash.
Traffic is heavy on the westbound lane, with queues stretching back to Sawmills Road.
The crash is also affecting traffic on adjoining roads such as Rose Lane and Stuston Road.
