News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Diss Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Three-vehicle crash blocks busy road in Diss

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:58 AM January 5, 2022
Updated: 9:15 AM January 5, 2022
Victoria Road in Diss, at the junction with Skelton Road

Victoria Road in Diss, at the junction with Skelton Road - Credit: Google

Drivers are being advised to avoid a busy road in Diss following a three-vehicle crash.

Police were called to Victoria Road at 7.08am between the Tesco roundabout and the Diss Leisure Centre. 

The three vehicles, a van and two cars, collided near the junction of Skelton Road - near the temporary lights at the emergency gas roadworks.

The road is partially blocked and police remain at the scene while recovery work takes place.

No one was injured in the crash.

Traffic is heavy on the westbound lane, with queues stretching back to Sawmills Road.

The crash is also affecting traffic on adjoining roads such as Rose Lane and  Stuston Road.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Crash causes delays on the A140 between Diss and Long Stratton
  2. 2 Norfolk to see increase in low-flying military exercises
  3. 3 Homes bid withdrawn after GP surgery says land being 'encroached'
  1. 4 Plan for 15 new homes on former farmland
  2. 5 Three-vehicle crash blocks busy road in Diss
  3. 6 Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in A140 crash
  4. 7 Opinion: Sequence risk could tempt older people back to the office
  5. 8 Restaurant that had cockroach infestation for sale for £90k
  6. 9 New plans for controversial biogas plant are revealed
  7. 10 Interactive map reveals Norfolk places with highest Covid vaccination rates
Norfolk Live News
Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year's Honour list for The Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2022.

The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year's Honour list

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Rain and strong winds hit Norfolk after the May bank holiday Byline: Sonya Duncan

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Norfolk and Waveney

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Normandy veteran Alan King in the beautiful D-Day 70th anniversary ceramic poppy field on Arromanche

D-Day veteran dubbed 'Mr Never Surrender' dies, aged 97

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to some of the lives lost in Norfolk and Waveney in 2021

Obituary

Obituaries: 25 Norfolk and Waveney lives lost in 2021

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon