Woman airlifted to hospital after minibus collision in car park

A woman was airlifted to hospital with "serious injuries" after being involved in a collision with a minibus in a supermarket car park in Diss.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the incident outside the Morrisons in Victoria Road just after 9.30am on Wednesday, December 15.

Firefighters from Diss and Harleston released passengers using hydraulic rescue equipment, while an ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were also at the scene.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said the woman suffered "serious injuries".

An East of England ambulance service spokeswoman added: "Crews treated a female patient at the scene before airlifting her to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further assessment and care."