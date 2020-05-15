Search

Auction room forced to close for first time in 163 years returns

PUBLISHED: 09:16 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 15 May 2020

Director of Diss Auction Rooms Elizabeth Talbot. Picture: Simon Parkin

Director of Diss Auction Rooms Elizabeth Talbot. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

An auction house forced to cancel its first every auction due to the coronavirus has announced its return.

TW Gaze will be returning with an automolilia auction. Picture: TW GazeTW Gaze will be returning with an automolilia auction. Picture: TW Gaze

TW Gaze, in Diss, had to close for the first time since the firm was established in 1857.

Before the government enforced the lockdown the firm had achieved 163 years of continuous gavel-action, through two World Wars, the Great Depression and various global financial crises.

It will now be opening its auction rooms, initially through online only auctions, which will allow bidders to live-bid. No public viewings will be available but the auction’s catalogue will hosted online. upto two weeks before hand.

TW Gaze will be returning with an automolilia auction. Picture: TW Gaze TW Gaze will be returning with an automolilia auction. Picture: TW Gaze

Successful bidders will pay remotely and then collect strictly by appointment, following government safety guidelines.

It will return on Wednesday, May 20 with the automolilia auction on the-saleroom.com.

For more information or to view catalogues got to twgaze.co.uk.

