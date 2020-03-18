Search

Inspectors praise care home for ‘respecting residents’ dignity’

PUBLISHED: 12:10 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 18 March 2020

Staff show off their Good CQC Rating banner. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Archant

A care home has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection.

The Kingsley Healthcare-run home in Church Lane, Yaxley, near Eye, has received the good rating after residents told the watchdog they were happy at the home.

During their visit, the CQC inspectors were impressed by the “positive rapport” between staff and residents.

On resident told them: “I like the staff, you can have a laugh and joke with them.”

Manager, Louise Richardson, said: “We are delighted with our new CQC rating which is good overall and good in every category.”

Inspectors found staff respected and promoted people’s dignity and independence.

The CQC report said: “People were supported to enjoy a wide range of activities and they told us they had made friends with other people living at Yaxley House.”

A fete had been planned in celebration of the rating but this has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

