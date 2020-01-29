Search

More roadworks coming to town's main street

PUBLISHED: 10:13 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 29 January 2020

Norfolk County Council will be carrying out drainage work on Victoria Road in Diss. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

Motorists are face weekend delays travelling along the busiest road in Diss with temporary traffic lights for roadworks.

Work will take place on Sunday (February 2) to install drainage channels on the Victoria Road between the Tesco and Morrisons roundabouts.

Norfolk County Council said to minimise the disruption the £5,000 work was being carried out on a Sunday.

Traffic will be controlled using temporary traffic lights between the two mini roundabouts at one of the busiest parts of the main A1066 road through the town.

A spokesman said: "We would like to thank people for their patience while these works to deal with standing water along the edge of the road are carried out."

Meanwhile Anglian Water has given advanced noticed that Walcot Green in Diss, between Burston Road and Walcot Road, will be closed from February 26-28 while a new water main connection is installed. Access to properties will be maintained but diversions will be in place.

