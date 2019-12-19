Vet's warning after four dogs poisoned

A vet has urged dog owners to report suspicious activity to police after four pets were poisoned.

Police are making enquiries after four dogs had to have their stomachs emptied when they found the chocolate-covered marshmallows, with drugs hidden inside, in Thorndon, close to Eye on the Norfolk/Suffolk border.

A spokesman at Linden House Veterinary Centre, in Diss, said: "We were shocked and saddened to have to treat four dogs for the ingestion of deliberately planted toxic substances.

"The dogs were seen and made to vomit to prevent the effects of any poisoning and we are pleased that they are all doing well.

"We would urge pet owners to be vigilant walking in public areas and contact their veterinary practice for advice if their dog eats anything suspicious. We will be supporting our client, the dogs and the police investigation in any way we can and urge people to contact the police in a similar incident."