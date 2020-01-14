Search

Advanced search

Woman in 70s suffers serious leg injuries in town centre crash

PUBLISHED: 11:53 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 14 January 2020

The blind junction between Chapel Street and Mere Street in Diss, close to where a woman was injured in an accident with a car. Picture: Simon Parkin

The blind junction between Chapel Street and Mere Street in Diss, close to where a woman was injured in an accident with a car. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Police investigations are on-going into a town centre crash that left a woman in her 70s with serious leg injuries.

A female pedestrian in her 70s was injured in the accident with a car on Mere Street in Diss. Picture: Simon ParkinA female pedestrian in her 70s was injured in the accident with a car on Mere Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

The female pedestrian had to be airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car on Mere Street in Diss on January 11.

The accident occurred in the early evening close to the junction between Mere Street and Chapel Street, outside Greggs.

You may also want to watch:

Police and paramedics, as well as the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, which landed in nearby Diss Park, were called following reports of a woman injured in the collision.

She was transported by air ambulance to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Her injuries are said to be serious.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the accident were on-going. Witnesses are being asked to contact PC 1350 Lincoln by calling 101.

The accident occurred less than 100m from where 75-year-old pedestrian Maureen Self was killed on Mere Street in a collision involving a Royal Mail lorry last July.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Woman in 70s suffers serious leg injuries in town centre crash

The blind junction between Chapel Street and Mere Street in Diss, close to where a woman was injured in an accident with a car. Picture: Simon Parkin

Hundreds left without power amid high winds

Areas affected by power cut in South Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Tip-off from public led to arrest and cannabis seizure, court told

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a rotating selection of real ales, kegged beers and cider. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Most Read

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Woman in 70s suffers serious leg injuries in town centre crash

The blind junction between Chapel Street and Mere Street in Diss, close to where a woman was injured in an accident with a car. Picture: Simon Parkin

Hundreds left without power amid high winds

Areas affected by power cut in South Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Tip-off from public led to arrest and cannabis seizure, court told

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a rotating selection of real ales, kegged beers and cider. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Latest from the Diss Mercury

Train faults and points failure cause disruption for rail passengers

Train passengers are facing delays and cancellations. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme.

Almost 500 left without power as high winds batter Norfolk

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Hundreds left without power amid high winds

Areas affected by power cut in South Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Cameras to stop drivers ‘jumping red lights’ at mainline level crossing

The level crossing at Mellis on the Norwich to London high speed rail mainline. Picture: Simon Parker

The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a rotating selection of real ales, kegged beers and cider. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists