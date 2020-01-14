Woman in 70s suffers serious leg injuries in town centre crash

The blind junction between Chapel Street and Mere Street in Diss, close to where a woman was injured in an accident with a car.

Police investigations are on-going into a town centre crash that left a woman in her 70s with serious leg injuries.

A female pedestrian in her 70s was injured in the accident with a car on Mere Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin A female pedestrian in her 70s was injured in the accident with a car on Mere Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

The female pedestrian had to be airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car on Mere Street in Diss on January 11.

The accident occurred in the early evening close to the junction between Mere Street and Chapel Street, outside Greggs.

Police and paramedics, as well as the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, which landed in nearby Diss Park, were called following reports of a woman injured in the collision.

She was transported by air ambulance to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Her injuries are said to be serious.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the accident were on-going. Witnesses are being asked to contact PC 1350 Lincoln by calling 101.

The accident occurred less than 100m from where 75-year-old pedestrian Maureen Self was killed on Mere Street in a collision involving a Royal Mail lorry last July.