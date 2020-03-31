Search

‘Devastated’ Year 13 students exhibit art online after final exhibition was cancelled

PUBLISHED: 19:02 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:02 31 March 2020

Art work by year 13's at Diss High School. Photo: Vasavi Koka

Vasavi Koka

After a school’s art teacher saw how “devastated” her students were that their final exhibition after 18 months of hard work was going to be cancelled she came up with an idea so they would get the recognition they deserved.  Now, the year 13 students at Diss High School have been showing off their impressive work on the school’s digital gallery.  Vasavi Koka, head of art at the school, said: “My students have worked so incredibly hard and on the last day when the government the schools would be closing there were absolutely devastated at the prospect of not being able to show their work.”  The students work can now be found on Instagram, at @disshighsixthformart, and Ms Koka hopes other schools and colleges do the same for art students across the country.  Ms Koka added: “They have just taken their passion and created something phenomenal. It made me the proudest art teacher.”

