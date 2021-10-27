News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Steam trains to run at night with illuminations this Christmas

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:37 PM October 27, 2021   
At Bressingham at Night there will be steam train rides in the dark with illuminations. 

At Bressingham at Night there will be steam train rides in the dark with illuminations.

Step into Christmas onboard festive steam trains running at Bressingham Steam Museum this November.

The popular attraction, located near Diss, will be running Bressingham at Night on the evenings of November 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 from 4.30pm each day. 

The trees will be illuminated trackside on its three narrow gauge railways during the event. 

The world-renowned Bressingham Gardens will also be illuminated for guests, which will only be viewable by riding Bressingham’s Garden Railway.

Three narrow-gauge railways will be illuminated at Bressingham at Night. 

Three narrow-gauge railways will be illuminated at Bressingham at Night.

As part of the evening festivities, visitors will be able to ride the Gallopers roundabout all lit up for night time running.

There will also be fire pits for toasting marshmallows and the Exhibition Hall will be open too.

On November 13, The Historical Lighting Club will be exhibiting its collections of lamps in the main Exhibition Hall.

Tickets must be pre booked online at bressingham.co.uk/events/bressingham-at-night.aspx

