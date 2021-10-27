Steam trains to run at night with illuminations this Christmas

Video

Published: 3:37 PM October 27, 2021

At Bressingham at Night there will be steam train rides in the dark with illuminations. - Credit: Supplied

Step into Christmas onboard festive steam trains running at Bressingham Steam Museum this November.

The popular attraction, located near Diss, will be running Bressingham at Night on the evenings of November 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 from 4.30pm each day.

The trees will be illuminated trackside on its three narrow gauge railways during the event.

The world-renowned Bressingham Gardens will also be illuminated for guests, which will only be viewable by riding Bressingham’s Garden Railway.

Three narrow-gauge railways will be illuminated at Bressingham at Night. - Credit: Supplied

As part of the evening festivities, visitors will be able to ride the Gallopers roundabout all lit up for night time running.

There will also be fire pits for toasting marshmallows and the Exhibition Hall will be open too.

On November 13, The Historical Lighting Club will be exhibiting its collections of lamps in the main Exhibition Hall.

Tickets must be pre booked online at bressingham.co.uk/events/bressingham-at-night.aspx