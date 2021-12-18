'A lose-lose scenario' - Outdoor cinema screening cancelled due to Covid

The Muppet Christmas Carol screening in Fair Green park in Diss has been cancelled due to Covid. - Credit: Archant

A free outdoor cinema screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol has been cancelled to stop the spread of Covid.

The festive classic was set to be shown at Fair Green park in Diss on the evening of Monday, December 20.

It was also set to include trucks from local food and drink businesses.

But due to the increase in cases of the Omicron Covid variant, the organisers have decided to cancel it.

A spokesman for organisers Screen on the Green said: "The feedback we have received from friends, families and traders is that any event that promotes additional social mixing, however well considered and safety orientated, is another chance for the virus to spread.

"We cannot in full conscience encourage families to put themselves at risk of infection in high turnout or businesses at risk of losing money in low turnout; It has become a lose-lose scenario."