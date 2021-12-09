The Muppet Christmas Carol free screening coming to park with mulled wine

A free cinema screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol is coming to Fair Green in Diss. - Credit: Archant

Join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and the gang for a free outdoor cinema screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Screen on The Green takes place at Fair Green in Diss on Monday, December 20 from 5pm.

While there will be some seating provided, guests are advised to bring their own and there will be mulled wine, hot chocolate and local food vendors.

The Muppet Christmas Carol was released in 1992 and is adapted from the Charles Dickens novel, with Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit and Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Sarah McGee, who has been marketing the event, said: "Making it free for both attendees and businesses means it is an opportunity for people to do something they love, with the people they care about without necessarily spending any money."

It has been organised by Alex Wilson in collaboration with the Fair Green Neighbourhood Association, with help from Alice Morelli from Creative Arts East, Chris Gissing of The Cock Inn and Lightwave, which is providing free equipment.

There is some parking, but attendees are advised to walk if possible.

See the latest updates on the 'Screen on the Green - Diss' Facebook page.