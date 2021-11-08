News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Norfolk pub giving away 100 Christmas dinners to local people in need

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:55 PM November 8, 2021
Couple Lucy Bull and Craig Grant run The Crown in Pulham Market and are giving away 100 free Christmas dinners. 

Couple Lucy Bull and Craig Grant run The Crown in Pulham Market and are giving away 100 free Christmas dinners. - Credit: Supplied

The new owners of a south Norfolk pub are giving back to the community this Christmas by giving away 100 free dinners.

Couple Craig Grant and Lucy Bull took on The Crown Inn in Pulham Market, near Diss, in July this year and Mr Grant previously ran the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton with a business partner.

The pair posted on The Crown Inn's Facebook page that they will be giving away 100 Christmas dinners, which will be pre-cooked and pre-packed ready to be reheated on Christmas Day.

The post said it was for people who are "elderly and vulnerable and live on their own and people struggling that just need some support".

It is only for those within ten miles of the pub and people can message the Facebook page.

Mr Grant said: "We wanted to give something back to the local community and Christmas is a lonely time for some people."

At the Netherton Steakhouse, the couple ran a gift appeal and gave out 1,000 presents in the local area and also did 3,200 free meals after the Christmas flooding over a six week period. 

Christmas
Diss News

